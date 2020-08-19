EU Must Make Concrete Proposals to Belarus, Take Unified Stance - Polish Diplomat

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Marcin Przydacz on Wednesday expressed hope that the European Union would propose concrete dialogue to the Belarusian authorities in a stance of pan-EU solidarity.

Speaking to public radio broadcaster Polskie Radio, Przydacz said that Brussels must offer Minsk concrete steps to exit the crisis.

"I think that one can hope for a common position of the European Union on the situation in Belarus, an appeal to the authorities in Minsk to take concrete actions, such as dialogue with society and refraining from the use of force," Przydacz said.

The diplomat went on to emphasize the need for the EU to take a unified stance on Belarus that is not tainted by the economic considerations of individual EU nations.

"In recent years, we have gotten used to the fact that the economic interests of several partners outweigh the basic principles of European solidarity... at least in the context of Nord Stream 2 [pipeline]. So much has been said about European solidarity, but somehow, in the case of Nord Stream 2, European solidarity was not applied," Przydacz said.

The official went so far as to stake confidence in the bloc's legitimacy on its capacity to formulate a stance on Belarus that is not centered around relations with Russia.

"We believe that in order to maintain confidence in the European Union, the confidence of all EU members, we must take the side of dialogue and not move to the context of relations with Russia.

Russia, in my opinion, itself should be interested in the stabilization situation in Belarus," the diplomat stressed.

EU leaders are set to hold a video conference regarding Belarus on Wednesday. The meeting aims to follow up on the EU foreign ministers' August 14 talks that rejected Belarus' election results and called for sanctions on its officials.

Belarus plunged into protests after the August 9 presidential election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote to claim a sixth term as president. The opposition, coalesced around unlikely contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, disputed the result and has been taking to the streets daily since.

The first days of unrest saw a tough confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers, resulting in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. The security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse, but this has so far not helped to appease the demonstrators. According to official numbers, upwards of 6,700 people were detained in the first days of the protests. Hundreds have been injured during the unrest, including more than 120 law enforcement officers, the country's interior minister has said.

The opposition is now seeking to create a coordination council to facilitate power transition and steer the country toward "a new fair and democratic" election. Alexander Lukashenko has accused the opposition of attempting to seize power.