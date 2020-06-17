UrduPoint.com
EU Must Not Meddle In Venezuela's Affairs - President Maduro

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The European Union must not interfere in Venezuela's affairs, President Nicolas Maduro said.

At a meeting with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), supported by him, Maduro spoke about the upcoming elections to the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, the EU condemned the ruling by the Supreme Court of Venezuela to renew the makeup of the National Electoral Council (CNE), saying that such decisions "reduce the space for democracy in the country to a minimum.

" The EU noted that an independent CNE, as well as equal conditions of participation for all political parties, are necessary for a credible electoral process.

"Elections, democracy, freedom! And so that no one interferes in the affairs of Venezuela! Therefore, I made a statement for the EU: worry about coronavirus, worry about racism in the EU, worry about the economic crisis, don't mess with Venezuela anymore! Get away from Venezuela, European Union, enough of your colonialistic point of view!" Maduro exclaimed.

