EU Must Prepare for Grain Shortages Amid Ukraine Crisis - Greek Alternate Foreign Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The European Union should prepare for shortages of grain on the market due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, one of the world's biggest exporters of grain, Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Tuesday, adding that energy and food crises and additional anti-Russian sanctions will be at the top of the EU General Affairs Council agenda.

"We have to start preparing for the outcome of the military operation in Ukraine, which is a possible shortage of major cereals on the market. This could mean, firstly, a significant increase in prices and, secondly, it could mean that we will see unrest in the wider region and especially in North Africa and the middle East," Varvitsiotis said upon his arrival at the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels.

He added that the first debates on the food crisis would be held later in the day in Brussels.

"Today, in preparation for the European Council, we will discuss the situation in Ukraine, how Europe as a whole will respond to both the Russian invasion and the problems related to humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as additional sanctions against Russia, which should be considered in the light of the ongoing military operation," Varvitsiotis said.

The rise in energy prices is a big issue for Europe and its citizens, Varvitsiotis said, adding that the Greek prime minister had already submitted a series of proposals to solve the problem.

"Unfortunately, the EU has yet to come to a unified response to address this challenge, which puts at great risk the economic viability of all EU citizens and the response must be European. Not every country can cope with the consequences of this energy crisis alone," Varvitsiotis said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.