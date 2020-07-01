UrduPoint.com
EU Must Prepare For Possibility Brexit Deal Can't Be Reached: Merkel

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:28 PM

EU must prepare for possibility Brexit deal can't be reached: Merkel

The European Union must prepare for the possibility that talks for a deal with Britain over their future relationship could fail, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The European Union must prepare for the possibility that talks for a deal with Britain over their future relationship could fail, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"I will keep pushing for a good solution, but the EU and Germany too must and should prepare for the case that an agreement is not reached," Merkel told the Bundestag as Europe's biggest economy takes over the presidency of the 27-member bloc.

