EU Must 'profoundly Redefine' Russia Relations: Macron

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

EU must 'profoundly redefine' Russia relations: Macron

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The EU needs to "profoundly redefine" its relationship with Russia, and with Belarus, because "we are at the limits of sanctions policy," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"The policy of progressive sanctions is not an effective policy," he told a news conference following a Brussels summit with EU counterparts, when questioned about the bloc's actions to free political prisoners in both countries.

He said that EU members should stop being "purely reactive" and define "a short-, medium- and long-term strategy" with regard to Russia and Belarus.

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying dissident Romanian journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

EU leaders on Monday called for the pair's release and cut air links with Belarus.

They also warned they would adopt further "targeted economic sanctions" against the Belarusian authorities to add to the 88 regime figures and seven companies already on a blacklist over a crackdown on the opposition.

