EU must seek 'direct contact' with Putin: Merkel

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The European Union should stand together against "provocations" from Russia, but should also seek direct talks with President Vladimir Putin, said Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

"In my opinion, we as the European Union must also seek direct contact with Russia and the Russian president," she told parliament, adding that "it is not enough for the American president to talk to the Russian president."