EU Must Use 'Every Opportunity' to Catch Up on Vaccination Campaign - EU Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The European Union has botched its coronavirus vaccine rollout and now has to use every available option to make up for the time lost, Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament from France's right-wing National Rally party, told Sputnik in an interview.

The lawmaker pointed to the successes of the United Kingdom and Serbia, non-EU countries, in acquiring vaccines, as a stark contrast to the bloc's less-than-stellar effort.

"We must acknowledge that Europe has tremendously failed in this mission, everybody understands it," Mariani said, adding that "In order to catch up [with the vaccination campaign] - if this is still possible - it has to use every possibility.

The lawmaker turned to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to say that if the medication is effective then the block must purchase it.

"But Europe is losing time, hesitates, drowns in formalities. The vaccination for Europe is a proof of inefficiency, and this burden it will be dragging for a very long time," Mariani said.

The European Union started its vaccination campaign in late December and, so far, has authorized the use of vaccines by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. The bloc is at 6.4 percent of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, which is much lower compared to the countries of most other regions.