UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Must Use 'Every Opportunity' To Catch Up On Vaccination Campaign - EU Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:16 PM

EU Must Use 'Every Opportunity' to Catch Up on Vaccination Campaign - EU Lawmaker

The European Union has botched its coronavirus vaccine rollout and now has to use every available option to make up for the time lost, Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament from France's right-wing National Rally party, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The European Union has botched its coronavirus vaccine rollout and now has to use every available option to make up for the time lost, Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament from France's right-wing National Rally party, told Sputnik in an interview.

The lawmaker pointed to the successes of the United Kingdom and Serbia, non-EU countries, in acquiring vaccines, as a stark contrast to the bloc's less-than-stellar effort.

"We must acknowledge that Europe has tremendously failed in this mission, everybody understands it," Mariani said, adding that "In order to catch up [with the vaccination campaign] - if this is still possible - it has to use every possibility.

"

The lawmaker turned to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to say that if the medication is effective then the block must purchase it.

"But Europe is losing time, hesitates, drowns in formalities. The vaccination for Europe is a proof of inefficiency, and this burden it will be dragging for a very long time," Mariani said.

The European Union started its vaccination campaign in late December and, so far, has authorized the use of vaccines by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. The bloc is at 6.4 percent of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, which is much lower compared to the countries of most other regions.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Parliament France European Union United Kingdom Serbia December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

1 minute ago

San Marino Receiving Numerous Requests From Italia ..

1 minute ago

Spain to Suspend Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine for at ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Police, RTA launch &#039;Give Way in the Fas ..

1 hour ago

13 more corona positive cases surfaced in Balochis ..

48 minutes ago

Pedersen Calls for New Format for Syria With US, R ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.