EU Nations' Ambassadors to Meet on Tuesday Ahead of Summit on Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) EU nations' permanent representatives to the bloc will meet later on Tuesday as part of preparations for a summit on Belarus, according to an announcement made by Germany.

The EU leaders will hold a video conference on Belarus on Wednesday. It will follow up on EU foreign ministers' August 14 talks that rejected Belarus' election results and called for sanctions on its officials.

"EU Ambassadors are meeting today from 5:30 pm [15:30 GMT] to prepare the special #EUCO videoconference on the situation in #Belarus," Germany said on the Twitter page of its EU Council's presidency.

Belarus plunged into protests after the election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. The first days of unrest saw a tough confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers, resulting in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. Security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse. Rallies and strikes still continue.