EU Nations Discuss Shift to 'Qualified Majority' Voting - German Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Ten EU nations got together in Brussels on Monday to discuss a shift from unanimity in EU's decision-making process to "qualified majority" voting, the German foreign minister said.

"We began today's Foreign Affairs Council meeting with an unofficial gathering on qualified majority voting on foreign policy and security issues," Annalena Baerbock said in a doorstep interview ahead of the 27 foreign ministers' meeting.

The meeting comprised a "group of friends," with the most recent addition being Romania, who discussed how to streamline policy-making to make it faster and more efficient, she said.

"If we want to be seen as a geopolitical actor and, above all, take on such responsibility, then speed and efficiency is what we need," Baerbock added.

Baerbock insisted that a move to scrap unanimity clause in favor of a lower threshold for adopting proposals, namely 55% of member states representing at least 65% of the total EU population, would constitute "an evolution" of EU treaties and no ground rules would need to be changed.

Foreign policy decisions require unanimity from all EU member states. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been pushing for the use of qualified majority voting to override holdouts after repeatedly running into opposition from critics of broad sanctions on Russia.