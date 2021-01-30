UrduPoint.com
EU Nations Limit Travel Amid Concerns Over Mutated COVID-19 Surge

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) France, Germany and the Czech Republic said Friday they will restrict in- and outbound travel amid concerns about more contagious strains of the coronavirus spreading across the European Union.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said travel between France and non-EU countries would stop from Monday, while all travelers from the EU would be tested for the coronavirus.

More transmissible UK and South African strains pose a "great risk" of a surge in virus cases in the republic, he warned, adding that all big shopping malls will be shut and clients of smaller ones will be spaced further out starting next week.

The German government said it would bar most travelers from countries reporting more contagious coronavirus variants from coming in starting Saturday.

The Czech Republic will ban all non-essential travel to the country starting midnight. Exceptions include people traveling for work and studies and those who have a temporary or permanent residence permit.

