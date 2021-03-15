UrduPoint.com
EU Nations Mull Possibility To Start Talks With Producers Of Russia's Sputnik V - Reports

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:31 PM

Some EU countries are mulling the possibility to start negotiations with developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a EU official in charge of negotiations with vaccine developers told Reuters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Some EU countries are mulling the possibility to start negotiations with developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a EU official in charge of negotiations with vaccine developers told Reuters.

Four EU nations are eager to start the talks, the source specified.

