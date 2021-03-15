Some EU countries are mulling the possibility to start negotiations with developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a EU official in charge of negotiations with vaccine developers told Reuters

Four EU nations are eager to start the talks, the source specified.