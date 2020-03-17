UrduPoint.com
EU Nations To Each Decide On Travel Restrictions In Coordinated Manner - EC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Each EU member state will decide whether to implement temporary travel restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but all are invited to coordinate their steps at the EU level, European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said on Tuesday

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Monday that travel from third-party countries to the European Union's borderless Schengen zone be banned temporarily.

"From the legal perspective, we are talking about a coordinated set of national decisions. This is why the form in which we have made this recommendation to the member states is.

.. that we are inviting the heads of state to take this measure," he told reporters.

Any travel restrictions will be enforced under respective national laws, he said further in response to whether the commission would take any action if there was a lack of compliance with jointly made decisions on travel.

The commission also recommended that restrictions would not be applied to migrants who need international protection for humanitarian reasons, Jahnz said. He urged EU nations to balance their epidemic response with obligations under international laws.

