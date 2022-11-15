UrduPoint.com

EU, NATO Already For Long Time Participating In Hybrid War In Ukraine - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

EU, NATO Already for Long Time Participating in Hybrid War in Ukraine - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The West continues to supply Ukraine with weapons and supports it with militarily means even thought European leaders talk about the need to reach a peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Monday that the European Union officially launched a training mission of up to 15,000 Ukrainian military personnel.

"The European Union and NATO have long been hybrid participants in a hybrid conflict, a hybrid war in Ukraine ” this includes arms supplies, training of military personnel... As for the specific decision of the EU to launch this military training mission, there is some kind of dual personality, because in parallel with this, (French President Emmanuel) Macron and (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz, and other leaders of European countries talk about the need to move to a peaceful settlement.

Some kind of politically split personality," Lavrov said, answering to a question from Sputnik.

The minister added that the West also provides Ukraine with intelligence, and that US officers participate in determining military targets.

"This is the work of instructors on the ground, not to mention thousands of mercenaries," the Lavrov added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German European Union Split From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

1 hour ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodiesâ€™ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countriesâ€™ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.