EU, NATO Already for Long Time Participating in Hybrid War in Ukraine - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The West continues to supply Ukraine with weapons and supports it with militarily means even thought European leaders talk about the need to reach a peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Monday that the European Union officially launched a training mission of up to 15,000 Ukrainian military personnel.

"The European Union and NATO have long been hybrid participants in a hybrid conflict, a hybrid war in Ukraine ” this includes arms supplies, training of military personnel... As for the specific decision of the EU to launch this military training mission, there is some kind of dual personality, because in parallel with this, (French President Emmanuel) Macron and (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz, and other leaders of European countries talk about the need to move to a peaceful settlement.

Some kind of politically split personality," Lavrov said, answering to a question from Sputnik.

The minister added that the West also provides Ukraine with intelligence, and that US officers participate in determining military targets.

"This is the work of instructors on the ground, not to mention thousands of mercenaries," the Lavrov added.