EU, NATO Back Allies on Eastern Flank - German Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO and the European Union coordinate actions and stand ready to provide full-scale support to allies on the eastern flank of the alliance amid the start of hostilities in Ukraine, German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

According to her, Russia's military operation in Ukraine is an "unprecedented" violation of international law.

"Moscow should not be mistaken: NATO and the EU stand together and we stand up for each other. Of course, this is particularly true of our allies on the eastern flank of the alliance, who can rely on our full support," Lambrecht was quoted as saying by her ministry in a statement.

She urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to promptly withdraw troops from Ukraine, adding that dialogue is still an option for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. As of now, Moscow should be preparing for "unprecedented and very tough sanctions," the minister warned.

Russia embarked on a military operation in Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday in the wake of Luhansk and Donetsk republics' appeals for help after accusing the Ukrainian army of intensified firing at the breakaway region of Donbas in recent days.