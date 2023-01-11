UrduPoint.com

EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates To Alliance - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 05:38 PM

EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates to Alliance - Russian Foreign Ministry

The joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation suggests that the European Union fully subordinates to the tasks of the North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

EU and NATO signed the third joint declaration on cooperation on Tuesday.

EU and NATO signed the third joint declaration on cooperation on Tuesday.

"The Joint Declaration...

confirms that the European Union fully subordinates to the tasks of the North Atlantic Bloc, which is an instrument of ensuring the interests of the United States by force. Under the notions of 'strengthening the transatlantic bond,' 'strengthening the strategic partnership of the EU and NATO,' the tasks set out in the new strategic concept of the alliance adopted at the Madrid summit in June 2022 are being promoted," the statement says.

