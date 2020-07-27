EU, NATO Deliver Humanitarian Assistance to Iraq to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The European Union has sent more than 40 tonnes of medical supplies and basic necessities to Iraq to help the country's authorities to deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission said in a press release on Monday.

"The latest in a series of EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights with over 40 tons of medical and emergency supplies to reinforce the humanitarian response has arrived in Iraq. The flight is part of the ongoing Team Europe support to deliver assistance to the most serious humanitarian crisis in the world, which are impacted by transport restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," the press release said.

According to the press release, the European Union provides help for about 400,000 Iraqi citizens, including women and children, affected by the negative consequences of the pandemic.

The bloc also said that it provided Iraq with 35 million Euros ($41 million) to assist victims of conflict and forcibly displaced people in Iraq, as well as boost the COVID-19 response.

Meanwhile, NATO said that Spain handed over critical medical supplies to the Iraqi authorities at Baghdad's request.

"The aid consignment consisted of essential medical equipment, including oxygen masks, personal protective gloves, protective gowns and N95 face masks, as well as disinfectants, sprayer pumps and medicines. In conjunction with NATO Mission Iraq, the Spanish Embassy in Iraq and the Spanish Defence Ministry coordinated the delivery of the items to Iraq using a commercial aircraft," NATO said in a statement.

Iraq has so far registered over 112,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 4,000 related fatalities.