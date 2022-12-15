EU, NATO May Soon Issue Official Joint Call for Russia to Withdraw From Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The European Union and NATO are soon expected to officially issue a joint call for Russia to stop its military operation in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, the Politico newspaper reported on Thursday.

The joint declaration, a draft of which was partially seen by the news outlet, was in the works for more than a year, but its publication was delayed amid tensions between Turkey and Cyprus. The final version of the document could be presented as early as next week or at the beginning of 2023, the newspaper reported, citing diplomats.

According to the draft document, the EU and NATO will call for Russia to "immediately stop this war and withdraw from Ukraine" as well as to reiterate their support for Ukraine's independence.

On July 12, the EU expressed its readiness to move forward with the negotiations with NATO on the joint declaration after the approval of the European defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, and the adoption of a new strategic concept at the Madrid summit.

The secretary general of the EU External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, said that the EU-NATO declaration should reflect the "geopolitical context," new areas of cooperation, including on hybrid threats, space, disruptive technologies, the impact of the environment and climate change on security, the fight against disinformation and interference in internal affairs, as well as cooperation in the areas of defense planning.