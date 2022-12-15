UrduPoint.com

EU, NATO May Soon Issue Official Joint Call For Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

EU, NATO May Soon Issue Official Joint Call for Russia to Withdraw From Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The European Union and NATO are soon expected to officially issue a joint call for Russia to stop its military operation in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, the Politico newspaper reported on Thursday.

The joint declaration, a draft of which was partially seen by the news outlet, was in the works for more than a year, but its publication was delayed amid tensions between Turkey and Cyprus. The final version of the document could be presented as early as next week or at the beginning of 2023, the newspaper reported, citing diplomats.

According to the draft document, the EU and NATO will call for Russia to "immediately stop this war and withdraw from Ukraine" as well as to reiterate their support for Ukraine's independence.

On July 12, the EU expressed its readiness to move forward with the negotiations with NATO on the joint declaration after the approval of the European defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, and the adoption of a new strategic concept at the Madrid summit.

The secretary general of the EU External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, said that the EU-NATO declaration should reflect the "geopolitical context," new areas of cooperation, including on hybrid threats, space, disruptive technologies, the impact of the environment and climate change on security, the fight against disinformation and interference in internal affairs, as well as cooperation in the areas of defense planning.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey European Union Madrid Independence Cyprus July From

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

3 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.