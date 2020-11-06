EU, NATO Nations Decry Attacks on Education Centers in Afghanistan

The diplomatic missions of EU and NATO nations in Kabul issued a joint statement on Friday to strongly denounce the recent attacks on education facilities in Afghanistan, whose main targets were the youth

In the joint statement, the diplomatic missions of Australia, Canada, the European Union, NATO, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States expressed their concern over the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan. Only between January 1 and September 30, 2020, the country saw 45 attacks on schools and education personnel, over half of which were recorded in the third quarter of the year, the missions said, citing UN data.

"We condemn the recent attacks on schools and education centres in Kabul and across Afghanistan. Targeting those who are trying to improve their lives and communities through the pursuit of education, is an abhorrent violation of international humanitarian law," the statement read.

The countries went on to call for an urgent reduction in violence in Afghanistan.

"This will ensure the best chance for a sustainable, inclusive peace to be delivered for the benefit of all Afghans. We stand with the Afghan youth, who must be protected from further suffering. Students must not be targets," the diplomatic missions stated.

Over the past several days, Afghanistan has seen at least two deadly attacks on education facilities.� On Monday, 22 people were killed and 24 others were injured after gunmen attacked the law department of Kabul University. On October 24, a bomb blast at an education center in the Afghan capital left over 20 people killed, most of whom were teen students.

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for both attacks.