EU, NATO Ready to Help Earthquake Victims in Samos, Izmir - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The European Union and NATO are ready to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake in the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish province of Izmir, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"The earthquake in Samos and Izmir hits us in the heart. We think about the victims and their families and hope that the search for survivors will be successful. The EU and NATO are ready to help. Many thanks to everyone who works on the ground," the minister said on Twitter.