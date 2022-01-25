UrduPoint.com

EU, NATO Ready To Keep Addressing Security Issues In Talks - German Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 03:40 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The leaders of Germany, France, Poland, the United States, the UK, Italy, the EU and NATO said they were ready to keep addressing security issues in talks, according to a statement released by the German cabinet's press service.

"Tonight, (German) Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine and around it, further actions toward Russia in a video conference with the presidents of France, Poland and the United States, the UK prime minister, the prime minister of Italy, as well as the president of the European Commission, the EU Council president and the NATO secretary general," the statement said.

"All participants expressed serious concern about the massive movements of Russian troops and the tension caused by Russia. They shared the opinion that Russia should take visible de-escalation steps. All participants also agreed that issues of security and stability in Europe must be resolved through talks. They reaffirmed their readiness to continue diplomatic efforts in that direction, including through the efforts of Germany and France within the framework of the Normandy format," it said.

