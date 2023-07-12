EU, NATO Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The European Union and NATO are united in their support for Ukraine and ready to provide security guarantees to the country, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"It is also very important to make very clear that we want to be extremely united, that we are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, to participate in all the efforts. We also support the just peace formula proposed by (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Michel said ahead of the second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

At a briefing also on Wednesday, White House National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat said that US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders would make a major announcement with Zelenskyy on Wednesday regarding "bilateral security commitments" to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the NATO leaders had agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance.

The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards training and doctrines possible. The second element is the establishment of a new NATO-Ukraine council, and the third one involves the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from two steps to one step. At the same time, no official invitation was extended by the bloc to Kiev.

In early June, Zelenskyy said that Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.