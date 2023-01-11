EU, NATO to Set Up Task Force to Secure Critical Infrastructure - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The EU and NATO have agreed to launch a joint task force to better protect critical infrastructure in the bloc following the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Today we are launching an EU-NATO task force for resilient critical infrastructure. This is a task force where our experts from NATO and the European Union will work hand in hand to identify key threats to our critical infrastructure to look at the strategical vulnerabilities that we do have, then of course also to develop key principles to improve our resilience and to propose mitigating measures and remedial actions," von der Leyen said ahead of a college discussion with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Initially, the task force will cover four sectors, including transport, energy, digital technology and space, and report findings to the bloc's member states and allied nations, the EC chief noted.

The task force's main activities will include sharing information and best practices, as well as early warning, von der Leyen added.

In late September, fuel leaks were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of underwater explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incidents as acts of international terrorism.