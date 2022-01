EU, NATO, Ukrainian Senior Officials Discuss 'Strong Joint EU/NATO Action on Ukraine'

(@FahadShabbir)

EU External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino said on Thursday he had met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna to discuss "strong joint EU/NATO action on Ukraine."

"Strong joint EU/NATO action on (Ukraine) discussed today in a meeting at @NATO with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga @StefanishynaO and Deputy Secretary General @Mircea_Geoana. We support Ukrainian sovereignty, autonomy and territorial integrity," Sannino said on Twitter.