EU, NATO, Western Countries' Leaders Agree To Redouble Diplomatic Efforts On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

EU, NATO, Western Countries' Leaders Agree to Redouble Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The leaders of the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Poland, Romania, France, Germany, the EU, the European Commission and NATO have agreed to redouble their diplomatic efforts on the situation around Ukraine in the coming days, the Downing Street said following a virtual meeting in which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part on Friday.

"The leaders agreed that if President Putin deescalated, there was another way forward, and they pledged to redouble diplomatic efforts in the coming days," the statement says.

At the same time, Johnson told his colleagues that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstances.

"He impressed the need for NATO Allies to make it absolutely clear that there will be a heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go, should Russia make the devastating and destructive decision to invade Ukraine," Johnson's office said.

>