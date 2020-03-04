EU Needs Climate Law to Stay Focused on Net Zero Emission Goal - Timmermans

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The European Union needs a law binding it to the net zero emission target by 2050 not to lose sight of it amid piling problems, EU green policy chief Frans Timmermans said Wednesday.

The European Commission has unveiled its proposal for a Green Deal law that seeks to enshrine EU-wide greenhouse emission cuts in legislation to make authorities accountable for their delivery.

"Even if the Eye of Sauron is on something else for a bit, the trajectory to 2050 will be clear," Timmermans was quoted by The Guardian daily as saying in an interview to several outlets.

The commission's proposal prompted objections from some politicians who argued in favor of prioritizing the coronavirus outbreak and the Syrian migrant buildup on the Greek border with Turkey.

"The focus this week should be completely on the happening in Syria, in Turkey and what is happening in Greece, should be on containing the coronavirus and solving it," the EU official agreed.

But he added that a climate law would precisely allow the bloc to focus on issues at hand without losing track of what measures it needed to take to become climate neutral in 30 years.