UrduPoint.com

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement To Refill Stocks Drained By Supplies To Ukraine - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 12:43 AM

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine - Borrell

The European Union should scale up joint arms procurement to replenish stockpiles exhausted due to the military assistance rendered to Ukraine, enhancing the bloc's and NATO's defense capabilities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The European Union should scale up joint arms procurement to replenish stockpiles exhausted due to the military assistance rendered to Ukraine, enhancing the bloc's and NATO's defense capabilities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

The EU needs more deployable and interoperable armed forces, which would require increased defense spending by the member states, in order to address a full range of threats and risks the bloc is currently facing, the EU top diplomat believes. At the same time, Borrell argues, it is crucial to spend funds more efficiently.

"The defence investment gap analysis presented to EU Leaders last May shows the nature of the problem, but also what can be done, for example with the Commission and the European Defence Agency supporting member states to proceed with joint procurement. One urgent example is the replenishing of stockpiles depleted due to the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine," Borrell said in a blog.

The joint acquisition of defense capabilities would not only contribute to the EU security and defense, but would also be necessary "for NATO Allies to protect Europe against threats from Russia," he noted.

Furthermore, Borrell emphasized the need for the EU to employ its defense capabilities more often, calling on the bloc to act as a security provider by engaging more broadly in the "crisis management" operations across the world.

"In the past 20 years, the EU has developed extensive experience with its crisis management operations. What started in the Balkans has grown into a powerful instrument, through which the EU today has deployed 18 missions and operations, of which 11 civilian and 7 military, on three continents... We need to recognise that we do face challenges in crisis management. But each time that we took risks and engaged we have made a positive difference on the ground," he said.

Russia has repeatedly denounced a continuous flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the prospects of a peace negotiation. Late April, Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

Related Topics

NATO Fire World Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Same April May From Top

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

54 seconds ago
 Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scor ..

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scores

55 seconds ago
 13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

57 seconds ago
 Guterres Says Parties in Grain Talks to Reconvene ..

Guterres Says Parties in Grain Talks to Reconvene Very Soon, Sure About Deal Nex ..

59 seconds ago
 Guterres Sees No Prospect of Immediate Russia-Ukra ..

Guterres Sees No Prospect of Immediate Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Despite Progres ..

8 minutes ago
 Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN Agree to Set Up Grain ..

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN Agree to Set Up Grain Coordination Center in Istanbu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.