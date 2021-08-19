EU Needs Joint Stance on Afghanistan, Or China, Russia May Fill Political Void - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) European Parliament member David McAllister called on Thursday for a joint position of the EU nations on Afghanistan to prevent Russia and China from filling the political void in that country.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held a phone call to discuss the precarious situation in Afghanistan. The diplomats reiterated the need for a timely cooperation to protect both countries' legitimate interests in the Central Asian country.

"The European Union needs a new approach for Afghanistan and the entire region.

We should take into account the new circumstances and the fact that other global players, especially Russia and China, will try to fill the political vacuum in the country," McAllister stated.

The European Union should present a united front and work closely with its partners and allies in preserving peace and security in this region, the lawmaker added.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled abroad. The seizure of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.