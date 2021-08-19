UrduPoint.com

EU Needs Joint Stance On Afghanistan, Or China, Russia May Fill Political Void - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

EU Needs Joint Stance on Afghanistan, Or China, Russia May Fill Political Void - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) European Parliament member David McAllister called on Thursday for a joint position of the EU nations on Afghanistan to prevent Russia and China from filling the political void in that country.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held a phone call to discuss the precarious situation in Afghanistan. The diplomats reiterated the need for a timely cooperation to protect both countries' legitimate interests in the Central Asian country.

"The European Union needs a new approach for Afghanistan and the entire region.

We should take into account the new circumstances and the fact that other global players, especially Russia and China, will try to fill the political vacuum in the country," McAllister stated.

The European Union should present a united front and work closely with its partners and allies in preserving peace and security in this region, the lawmaker added.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled abroad. The seizure of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia China Parliament European Union David Turkish Lira Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

28 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

2 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

2 hours ago
 International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhab ..

International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021&#039;, Richard ..

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to peop ..

Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza

3 hours ago
 India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.