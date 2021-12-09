EU Needs New Coherent Security Strategy to Be Worked Out by 2022 - Former EP President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) It is vital for the EU to create a coherent security strategy against the backdrop of modern challenges and threats to the bloc, Martin Schulz, former President of the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

"The EU needs fundamental reform, especially in the area of security policy. The EU is submitting a security strategy in spring 2022 and I hope that this strategy will result in a coherent European strategy," Schulz said during a high-level panel discussion organized by German political think tank Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.

The Strategic Compass, the EU's new defense strategy that is to be adopted by the first half of 2022, aims to cement the foundations for a shared vision of EU security and defense among European Union Member States. According to EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the new strategy contains "a hybrid toolbox" for preparing the bloc for responding to situations such as the current migration crisis.