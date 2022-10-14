UrduPoint.com

EU Needs Patience To See Effect Of Sanctions Against Russia - Austrian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 08:24 PM

EU Needs Patience to See Effect of Sanctions Against Russia - Austrian Foreign Minister

The European Union will continue to respond to Russia's actions in Ukraine, but the bloc needs to be patient to let the sanctions, which have been imposed against Moscow, work, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The European Union will continue to respond to Russia's actions in Ukraine, but the bloc needs to be patient to let the sanctions, which have been imposed against Moscow, work, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"We will react and we have reacted very clearly with eight sanctions packages, but we need this kind of strategic patience to let the sanctions ... do their work and have the effect," Schallenberg told reporters at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart, Rastislav Kacer, in Vienna.

Schallenberg also urged Russia to "end the human suffering" in Ukraine and create the conditions for meaningful negotiations.

On October 6, the EU announced its eighth package of sanctions against Russia in response to its military operation and incorporation of territories in Ukraine. The new measures include the implementation of the G7 oil price cap and an expansion of the ban on the import and export of goods, as well as new individual sanctions. On Wednesday, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said that the EU might further expand sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Vienna Price October

Recent Stories

Lahore police hold open court

Lahore police hold open court

4 seconds ago
 Mir Ziaullah Langu condemns blast in Mastung

Mir Ziaullah Langu condemns blast in Mastung

40 seconds ago
 Three including woman killed at Swabi

Three including woman killed at Swabi

41 seconds ago
 European Anti-Poverty Network Says Over 13 Million ..

European Anti-Poverty Network Says Over 13 Millions Spaniards Face Poverty Risk

43 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell Calls on Iran to Release Those Detain ..

EU's Borrell Calls on Iran to Release Those Detained Over Mahsa Amini Protests

45 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh felicitates Pakistan cricket team f ..

Governor Sindh felicitates Pakistan cricket team for winning T20 Tri-series in N ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.