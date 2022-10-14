EU Needs Patience to See Effect of Sanctions Against Russia - Austrian Foreign Minister

The European Union will continue to respond to Russia's actions in Ukraine, but the bloc needs to be patient to let the sanctions, which have been imposed against Moscow, work, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The European Union will continue to respond to Russia's actions in Ukraine, but the bloc needs to be patient to let the sanctions, which have been imposed against Moscow, work, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"We will react and we have reacted very clearly with eight sanctions packages, but we need this kind of strategic patience to let the sanctions ... do their work and have the effect," Schallenberg told reporters at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart, Rastislav Kacer, in Vienna.

Schallenberg also urged Russia to "end the human suffering" in Ukraine and create the conditions for meaningful negotiations.

On October 6, the EU announced its eighth package of sanctions against Russia in response to its military operation and incorporation of territories in Ukraine. The new measures include the implementation of the G7 oil price cap and an expansion of the ban on the import and export of goods, as well as new individual sanctions. On Wednesday, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said that the EU might further expand sanctions against Russia.