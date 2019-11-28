UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Needs Political Will To Turn Around Migrant Crisis On Greek Islands - MSF Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:34 PM

EU Needs Political Will to Turn Around Migrant Crisis on Greek Islands - MSF Official

The European Union lacks political will to help thousands of migrants trapped indefinitely on Greek islands, Apostolos Veizis, director of medical operational support at the Greek unit of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The European Union lacks political will to help thousands of migrants trapped indefinitely on Greek islands, Apostolos Veizis, director of medical operational support at the Greek unit of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik.

A total of 38,000 migrants � mostly from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine and Congo � have been living in squalid conditions in camps on the islands of Lesbos and Samos, Veizis estimated. They have limited access to food and health care, and sanitary conditions are dreadful.

"Europe and Greece could easily find 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) to provide humane conditions for them. The problem is having any political will to make their lives normal," Veizis argued.

He said the migrant crisis on the islands was caused by the 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey, which normalized human captivity.

Some migrants have been stranded in Greek procession centers for more than a year.

Lack of adequate health care and bad hygiene in cramped camps also poses a risk of epidemic outbreak that could affect the ethnic Greek population of the Aegean Sea islands, Veizis warned.

"When we talk about public health, it cannot be protected without [caring for] refugees. The government should consider their well-being as a separate political issue. People must have access to medical institutions," he stressed.

Veizis said there were 13,000 migrant children on the islands. Many kids have diarrhea, respiratory and skin diseases and miss vaccinations, and chronic patients are not taking medicines. No outbreaks have been registered in the camps yet but the situation is dire and needs to be addressed to avert a public health crisis.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Palestine Europe Turkey Iraq European Union Congo Greece Euro 2016 From Government Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Motion about juvenile death row prisoner tabled in ..

20 minutes ago

Anti-terrorism court hands down death penalty to f ..

2 minutes ago

Chiefs of Russian, Turkish General Staffs Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Projected temperature to rise two degrees centigra ..

2 minutes ago

Refugees rebuild after devastating South Sudan flo ..

2 minutes ago

Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Uruguay ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.