EU Needs Political Will to Turn Around Migrant Crisis on Greek Islands - MSF Official

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The European Union lacks political will to help thousands of migrants trapped indefinitely on Greek islands, Apostolos Veizis, director of medical operational support at the Greek unit of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik.

A total of 38,000 migrants � mostly from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine and Congo � have been living in squalid conditions in camps on the islands of Lesbos and Samos, Veizis estimated. They have limited access to food and health care, and sanitary conditions are dreadful.

"Europe and Greece could easily find 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) to provide humane conditions for them. The problem is having any political will to make their lives normal," Veizis argued.

He said the migrant crisis on the islands was caused by the 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey, which normalized human captivity.

Some migrants have been stranded in Greek procession centers for more than a year.

Lack of adequate health care and bad hygiene in cramped camps also poses a risk of epidemic outbreak that could affect the ethnic Greek population of the Aegean Sea islands, Veizis warned.

"When we talk about public health, it cannot be protected without [caring for] refugees. The government should consider their well-being as a separate political issue. People must have access to medical institutions," he stressed.

Veizis said there were 13,000 migrant children on the islands. Many kids have diarrhea, respiratory and skin diseases and miss vaccinations, and chronic patients are not taking medicines. No outbreaks have been registered in the camps yet but the situation is dire and needs to be addressed to avert a public health crisis.