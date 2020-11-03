EU Needs Return Scheme for Rejected Migrants Amid Surge in Terror Attacks- German lawmaker

A new wave of terror attacks in Europe and growing radicalization of Muslims living there shows that the European Union's migrant integration policies have failed, Gunnar Lindemann, a German lawmaker told Sputnik, adding that the EU needed a framework to be able to return migrants whose asylum claims were rejected or radical Islamists to their countries of origin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A new wave of terror attacks in Europe and growing radicalization of Muslims living there shows that the European Union's migrant integration policies have failed, Gunnar Lindemann, a German lawmaker told Sputnik, adding that the EU needed a framework to be able to return migrants whose asylum claims were rejected or radical Islamists to their countries of origin.

"The terrorist acts of the last few days in France and yesterday in Vienna show that integration policy in Europe has failed. Due to the massive uncontrolled immigration of people from the Islamist world, radical islam has been carried more and more to Europe and has also led to the fact that even Muslims born in Europe have become radicalized. There is an urgent need for action here," Lindemann, a member of Berlin's regional parliament from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing party, said.

The politician stressed that there was no place for radical Islam in the European countries and suggested a return scheme as a possible solution to this crisis.

"On the one hand, we have to stop immigration that is unfocused. ... And on the other hand, we finally need a return program for rejected asylum seekers and for criminal migrants as well as for radical Islamists," Lindemann noted.

The lawmaker added that the AfD was working with the Syrian government on a migrant repatriation program, which, however, so far did not get the support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I have spoken to [Mohammad] Samer al-Khalil, the Syrian Minister for Economic Affairs, and other Syrian politicians about a return program for the almost 1 million Syrian asylum seekers in Germany. In principle, the Syrian government is ready to negotiate on this. That is why the AfD parliamentary group has already submitted corresponding proposals to the Bundestag," Lindemann said, adding that the initiative was rejected by the government.

On Monday night, six different locations in the Austrian capital of Vienna were simultaneously subjected to gunmen attacks, which left five people killed and 22 others injured. One of the attackers was shot by the police. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

France has also been under widespread dismay following the brutal decapitation of a French teacher on the outskirts of Paris by a radicalized teen on October 16 and a stabbing in a catholic church in Nice on October 29, in which an Islamist murdered three people. The French authorities described the tragedies as terrorist attacks and boosted efforts to combat extremism.