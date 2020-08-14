UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Needs Sanctions Against People Violating Human Rights In Belarus - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

EU Needs Sanctions Against People Violating Human Rights in Belarus - von der Leyen

The European Union needs additional sanctions against those who violated human rights in Belarus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The European Union needs additional sanctions against those who violated human rights in Belarus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"We need additional sanctions against those who violated democratic values or abused human rights in #Belarus," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The commission's president added she hoped that the EU foreign ministers later on Friday would be able to show their "strong support for the rights of the people in Belarus to fundamental freedoms & democracy."

Related Topics

Democracy Twitter European Union Belarus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chile&#039;s FM discuss effort ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is not less than a bomb

17 minutes ago

Emirati Al Nuaimi and Gemany’s Hansske top the c ..

31 minutes ago

Darren Sammy wishes Independence Day to Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Oman supports UAE&#039;s decision on relations wit ..

41 minutes ago

Polish Parliament Asks Cabinet to Enable Quick Rec ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.