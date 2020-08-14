EU Needs Sanctions Against People Violating Human Rights in Belarus - von der Leyen

The European Union needs additional sanctions against those who violated human rights in Belarus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The European Union needs additional sanctions against those who violated human rights in Belarus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"We need additional sanctions against those who violated democratic values or abused human rights in #Belarus," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The commission's president added she hoped that the EU foreign ministers later on Friday would be able to show their "strong support for the rights of the people in Belarus to fundamental freedoms & democracy."