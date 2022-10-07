UrduPoint.com

EU Needs Strategy To Protect Critical Infrastructure Amid Nord Stream Attacks - Macron

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The European Union needs to develop a strategy to protect critical infrastructure amid the Nord Stream attacks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"We need to protect our key infrastructure. We saw that a few days ago with the attacks against Nord Stream 1. We have the key infrastructure, critical infrastructure which concerns the EU and the other European countries, gas pipelines, cables satellites. We need a European strategy to protect them, and this is a common policy, it is not just a matter of the EU but for all countries represented around this table," Macron told a press conference after a meeting of the European Political community in Prague.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on pipelines in the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repair work.

On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that the pressure in the damaged lines of the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines had stabilized and there were no more gas leaks, adding that it was working to reduce the pressure in the intact line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced that the government intends to deny Russia a role in the probe.

