EU Needs To Expand Dialogue With Russia, Broaden Engagement - French Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

EU Needs to Expand Dialogue With Russia, Broaden Engagement - French Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The European Union needs to expand its dialogue with Russia as well as broaden its areas of engagement, French Minister of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin told an audience at the Atlantic Council on Friday.

"We do not seek confrontation... We need to engage more with Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Montchalin said. "We need a dialogue because isolation and indifference will bring an end to all the discussions we have had... It is serious. The status quo is not satisfactory."

Montchalin described Western relations with Russia as "frozen" on a wide range of issues, including the Crimea, Donbas and cyberspace.

"If we cut the dialogue line, if we cut the dialogue with Russia, then we isolate Russia.

We are trying to engage. We don't know where it is going. We are step-by-step engaging. ... Our view is that we cannot put such a big power as Russia in a place of isolation," Montchalin said.

However, the French government was determined to keep in place the EU sanctions imposed on Russia following the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014, Montchalin said.

Russia has denied any interference claims and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law. According to the Russian government, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is historically closed.

