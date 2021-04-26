UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Needs To Look Into Explosions In Czech Republic's Vrbetice - Russian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU Needs to Look Into Explosions in Czech Republic's Vrbetice - Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The European Union needs to look into the 2014 explosions at an arms depot in the Czech town of Vrbetice and deal with this incident as there is a suspicion that Prague has violated a number of international agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"All these confusing comments and statements [from the Czech Republic on Vrbetice explosion] are emotional, not very sane ... Probably, in all this, as in other issues related to this story, the European Union should deal with it, all this happened on its territory, as far as one can assume, judging by the comments of experts, this all happened in violation of a number of norms and rules of the European Union," Lavrov said during a press conference with his Honduran counterpart, Lisandro Rosales.

Russia's top diplomat mentioned that there are significant indications that international conventions have been violated, including the Ottawa Treaty on the prohibition of the use of mines "and the so-called arms trade treaty to which, as I understand it, all members of the European Union are parties".

Related Topics

Russia European Union Ottawa Prague Czech Republic All Top Salman Noman Enterpries Limited

Recent Stories

South Punjab Secretariat a step towards separate p ..

1 minute ago

PCB delighted at women team’s qualification for ..

3 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz is disappointed for being ignored

8 minutes ago

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

34 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

47 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.