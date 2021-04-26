(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The European Union needs to look into the 2014 explosions at an arms depot in the Czech town of Vrbetice and deal with this incident as there is a suspicion that Prague has violated a number of international agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"All these confusing comments and statements [from the Czech Republic on Vrbetice explosion] are emotional, not very sane ... Probably, in all this, as in other issues related to this story, the European Union should deal with it, all this happened on its territory, as far as one can assume, judging by the comments of experts, this all happened in violation of a number of norms and rules of the European Union," Lavrov said during a press conference with his Honduran counterpart, Lisandro Rosales.

Russia's top diplomat mentioned that there are significant indications that international conventions have been violated, including the Ottawa Treaty on the prohibition of the use of mines "and the so-called arms trade treaty to which, as I understand it, all members of the European Union are parties".