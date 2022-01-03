EU Needs to Reform Emissions Trading System - Polish Prime Minister

The European Union needs profound reform to its European Emissions Trading System (ETS), as energy price spikes hit European households, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The European Union needs profound reform to its European Emissions Trading System (ETS), as energy price spikes hit European households, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"I consider it necessary to carry out a profound reform of the ETS system, which will take into account the current situation on the energy market and the market for emission allowances," Morawiecki said in his article, published on EURACTIV news portal.

According to Morawiecki, the current system runs counter to the principles of equitable energy transformation which Poland and other countries advocate, and refusal to reform ETS means a "green light" for further speculations inside the EU system.

"The price increase is out of control and hitting the household budgets of EU citizens. It threatens the financial security of ordinary people, which has already suffered from the pandemic crisis. Above all, it undermines citizens' confidence in the EU's climate policy concept," Morawiecki added.

On Monday, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie reaffirmed the commission's commitment to the current system of emissions trading, claiming it is a central pillar of the European Green Deal.

"We remain committed to putting a price on carbons for emissions trading. It's a central part of of the European green deal and Europe's strategy to become climate neutral by 2050. The ETS system incentivizes de-carbonization and it generates revenues to invest in clean energy," McPhie said during the EC midday press briefing.

The EU ETS is the world's largest carbon market, covering about 40% of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions. The ETS sets a limit on the amount of greenhouse gas that can be emitted. Companies covered by the scheme receive or buy pollution permits, called EU allowances (each allowance equals one tonne of CO2).

In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon neutral target set for 2050.