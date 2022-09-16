EU Needs To Set Up Training Mission For Ukrainian Forces - Ministers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 06:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The European Union needs to set up a training mission for Ukrainian forces and help with maintenance of military equipment, foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland said on Friday in a joint statement.
"We recognize that helping sustain Ukrainian forces in the long run entails going beyond the provision of equipment, notably by setting up a dedicated European training and assistance mission in the EU for Ukrainian forces that would also ensure maintenance and repair of military equipment," the statement read.