EU Negotiates MidEast Quartet Meeting on Palestinian-Israeli Settlement- Palestinian Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) EU Special Representative for the middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans is holding consultations to convene a meeting of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators ” Russia, the United States, the EU and UN ” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, Palestinian Ambassador to the EU Abdalrahim Alfarra told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Yes, I had contacts with EU representative on the Middle East settlement Sven Koopmans, he confirmed that [he] was holding consultations to convene the [Middle East] Quartet. This is very important," the diplomat said.

The ambassador also expressed hope that the four international mediators would contribute to "ending violations of Palestinians' rights."