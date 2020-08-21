EU Negotiator Says Disappointed by Lack of Progress in Talks With UK on Future Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier said Friday he was disappointed by lack of progress in the talks on the future EU-UK relationship following the seventh round of negotiations.

"Those who were hoping for negotiations to move swiftly forward this week will have been disappointed. And unfortunately, I, too, am frankly disappointed and concerned and surprised as well, I must say. Because British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told us in June that he wished to speed up the negotiating process during the summer. But this week, once again, as in the July round, the British negotiators have not shown any real willingness to move forward," Barnier told a press conference.

The negotiations must be concluded in four months, so the full legal text of the agreement would have to be ready by October, the EU negotiator stressed. There was progress on some technical issues related to energy cooperation, participation in union programs and anti-money laundering, Barnier said.

"However, too often this week it felt as if we were going backwards more than forwards. Given the short time left, what I said in London in July remains true. Today, at this stage, an agreement between the UK and the European Union seems unlikely. I simply do not understand why we are wasting valuable time," the EU official said.

The talks will resume in the week of September 7, Barnier said.