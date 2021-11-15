EU Never Mentioned Aeroflot in Connection With Migrants Crisis - European Commission

The EU has never pointed to Aeroflot in connection with the migration problem at the borders of the EU and Belarus, European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The EU has never pointed to Aeroflot in connection with the migration problem at the borders of the EU and Belarus, European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik.

EU foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels on Monday approved the criteria for imposing sanctions against those who facilitate illegal migration from Belarus to the EU. As previously explained by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, these sanctions may affect airlines or travel agencies. Earlier, at a briefing in Brussels, De Keersmaecker said that the EU was in contact with a number of airlines, which, according to the union, could carry illegal immigrants.

There are no Russian carriers among them.

"We never singled out Aeroflot, nor any other airline and Russia is among the countries we monitor for a potential or tendencies to be misused in the instrumentalisation of migrants by the Lukashenko regime," De Keersmaecker said.

However, he declined to comment on possible sanctions lists.

"On sanctions we never comment publically about possible or ongoing discussions regarding specific listings," the spokesman recalled.