UrduPoint.com

EU Never Mentioned Aeroflot In Connection With Migrants Crisis - European Commission

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

EU Never Mentioned Aeroflot in Connection With Migrants Crisis - European Commission

The EU has never pointed to Aeroflot in connection with the migration problem at the borders of the EU and Belarus, European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The EU has never pointed to Aeroflot in connection with the migration problem at the borders of the EU and Belarus, European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik.

EU foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels on Monday approved the criteria for imposing sanctions against those who facilitate illegal migration from Belarus to the EU. As previously explained by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, these sanctions may affect airlines or travel agencies. Earlier, at a briefing in Brussels, De Keersmaecker said that the EU was in contact with a number of airlines, which, according to the union, could carry illegal immigrants.

There are no Russian carriers among them.

"We never singled out Aeroflot, nor any other airline and Russia is among the countries we monitor for a potential or tendencies to be misused in the instrumentalisation of migrants by the Lukashenko regime," De Keersmaecker said.

However, he declined to comment on possible sanctions lists.

"On sanctions we never comment publically about possible or ongoing discussions regarding specific listings," the spokesman recalled.

Related Topics

Russia Brussels Belarus May From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhab ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhi ..

1 minute ago
 Attack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims ..

Attack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives - Reports

1 minute ago
 Ukraine's Naftogaz to Take Part in Certification o ..

Ukraine's Naftogaz to Take Part in Certification of Nord Stream 2 Operator - CEO

1 minute ago
 US Special Envoy Says Discussed 'Shared Interests' ..

US Special Envoy Says Discussed 'Shared Interests' in Afghanistan With Russian O ..

1 minute ago
 Djokovic 'shocked' by Peng disappearance

Djokovic 'shocked' by Peng disappearance

1 minute ago
 Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili to Stand Trial T ..

Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili to Stand Trial Tuesday in Illegal Border Cross ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.