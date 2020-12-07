EU New Sanctions Regime on Human Rights Abuse to Enter Force on Tuesday - Official Journal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union's new sanctions regime regarding abuse of human rights will enter force on December 8, according to the publication in the official journal.

"This Regulation shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

" the regulation read.

The new regulation applies to genocide, crimes against humanity, human trafficking, abuses of freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of opinion, freedom of religion and belief. The bloc plans to enforce it only on its own territory.