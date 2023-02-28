EU Normalization Plan Not De-Facto Recognition Between Serbia, Kosovo - Spokesman

The desire of Serbia and Kosovo to work on the implementation of the EU plan on normalization of their ties does not mean bilateral recognition between Belgrade and Pristina, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The desire of Serbia and Kosovo to work on the implementation of the EU plan on normalization of their ties does not mean bilateral recognition between Belgrade and Pristina, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's leader Albin Kurti agreed during a meeting in Brussels to proceed with the implementation of the "Agreement on the path to normalization between Kosovo and Serbia" tabled by the European Union last September.

"The short answer is no because the objective of the dialogue is not recognition, the objective of the dialogue is normalization of the relations between Serbia and Kosovo where, as the content of the normalization is defined by the two parties, the EU is the facilitator," Stano told a briefing when asked whether the agreement means de facto bilateral recognition between Serbia and Kosovo.

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states, which do not include Serbia.