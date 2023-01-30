UrduPoint.com

EU Not Aware Who Is Behind Attack On Isfahan In Iran, Calls For Deescalation - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

EU Not Aware Who Is behind Attack on Isfahan in Iran, Calls for Deescalation - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The European Union does not know who is behind the recent attack in Iran's Isfahan, but calls for all parties to refrain from further escalation in the region, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Monday.

"We are following the news that is coming out of Iran, we do not know who was behind the attack, we do not know what exactly happen," Stano told reporters, adding that the bloc "calls on all parties to refrain from any action that could contribute to the escalation of existing tensions in the region,

Related Topics

Attack Iran European Union Isfahan All From

Recent Stories

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight p ..

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight powered with 100% Sustainable A ..

45 seconds ago
 Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member ..

Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member States for Supporting OIC Ref ..

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 othe ..

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 others injured

33 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

2 hours ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

2 hours ago
 Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.