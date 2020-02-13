UrduPoint.com
EU Not Barring Chinese Travelers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

The European Union does not consider banning Chinese travelers from entering its visa-free Schengen area, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said after an emergency meeting on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The European Union does not consider banning Chinese travelers from entering its visa-free Schengen area, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said after an emergency meeting on Thursday.

"The situation... at the moment does not call for these measures and I think we should be positive in that the measures being taken by member states and China contain the virus," she told reporters.

She spoke to the media after EU health ministers met in Brussels to outline a common approach to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Kyriakides reiterated the opinion of the World Health Organization that there was no need to restrict travel or trade with the affected countries. She said EU nations were free to not follow this guidance.

Italy and the Czech Republic have banned flights to and from China this month to avoid further spillover after Europe recorded dozens of infections with the potentially lethal virus. The global death toll stands at over 1,300.

