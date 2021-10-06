EU Not Choosing Between NATO, European Defense - Council President Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The European Union does not have to choose between NATO and the European defense, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"It is not a question for us of either NATO or European defense, we want a strong European Union including in matters of defense, a strong EU in defense is in itself a way of strengthening our alliances," Michel said during the EU-Western Balkans Summit press conference in Slovenia.