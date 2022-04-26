UrduPoint.com

EU Not Commenting On Situation In Self-Proclaimed Transnistria - Eric Mamer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 03:59 PM

EU Not Commenting on Situation in Self-Proclaimed Transnistria - Eric Mamer

The European Union is not commenting on the events in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria but is concerned over the situation in the whole region, Eric Mamer, the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The European Union is not commenting on the events in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria but is concerned over the situation in the whole region, Eric Mamer, the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, said on Tuesday.

"I have no specific information that I can provide you on this (situation in Transnistria). Its obvious that we follow with concern all developments related to the war in Ukraine and possible actions in other territories," Mamer told a briefing.

