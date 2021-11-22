EU Not Communicating With Minsk on Migration Issue - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

The European officials that were supposed to interact with Minsk on resolving the issue with 2,000 migrants located at the Belarus-Poland border refuse to communicate with Belarusian authorities, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

"I am waiting for the EU to answer the question on 2,000 refugees. We have about 2,000 refugees in this camp ... they do not even make contact," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The Belarusian leader also said that Minsk is able to cope with the migration crisis on its own, but "we must demand from Germans to take them (migrants) in."