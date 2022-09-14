UrduPoint.com

EU 'Not Complete' Without Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Balkans - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

EU 'Not Complete' Without Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Balkans - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The European Union is not complete without Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and the Balkan countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"I want the people of the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to know and I think I speak on the name of this noble house, you are part of our family, you are the future of our union and in our union, and our union is not complete without you, this has to be the message," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address to European Parliament in Strasbourg.

On June 23, the heads of state and government of the EU at the summit in Brussels approved the status of candidates for joining the union for Ukraine and Moldova. The summit also announced its readiness to grant the candidate status to Georgia as soon as it fulfills a number of conditions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament European Union Brussels Strasbourg Georgia Moldova June Family Government

Recent Stories

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

32 minutes ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

2 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.