EU Not Currently Working on New Sanctions Against Russia - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The European Union is not currently working on new sanctions against Russia in connection with developments in Ukraine, a source in the bloc told reporters on Friday.

EU foreign ministers are set to convene for a videoconference on April 19, which will focus on the Ukrainian crisis, among other things.

The source said that although the EU is not currently working on new sanctions, it follows the situation and will see if member states have proposals regarding the possible restrictions.