EU Not Discussing New Sanctions Package Against Russia Yet - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The European Union is not discussing the adoption of the tenth sanctions package against Russia at the moment, and there are no proposals on the issue from any member states, an EU source told Sputnik.

On Monday, permanent representative of Sweden to the EU Lars Danielsson told a briefing that the EU will discuss with the G7 countries the introduction of the sanctions package against Russia in the next six months.

"At the moment there are no discussions within the Commission or at the ambassadors level for a 10th sanctions package against Russia. There is not any proposal from any member states on the table to discuss on any particular measurements of a future 10th sanctions package against Russia," the source said.

Adopting new restriction measures against Moscow has become more difficult as there is little left to sanction, according to the source.

"It has become much harder to impose new sanctions against Russia and for sure there is not much space anymore. Most of the tools have been used and it is certain that the volume and speed that the EU produced and approved sanction packages against Russia will not be the same this year, compared to 2022," the source said.